Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring
Aiman and Minal, the celebrity twin sisters who launched their clothing brand, A&M Closet, aim to develop magnificent wardrobe collections for everyday females with a touch of elegance and style, bringing something new to the high street and fashion industry.
“Feet the Spring,“ the latest spring collection by A&M Closet, features the twin sisters.
Both look lovely in the brand’s latest line of floral outfits.
Have a look:
The Ishq Tamasha actress donned a peachy floral one-print outfit with a matching organza dupatta and accessorized her look with a hand clutch bag, pump heel, and jewelry.
On the other hand, the Jalan actress can be seen wearing a blue floral one-print outfit. In terms of accessories, she enhanced her look with big hoops, a hand clutch bag, and black heels.
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news