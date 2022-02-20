Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Feb, 2022. 07:13 pm
Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring

20th Feb, 2022. 07:13 pm
Aiman and Minal, the celebrity twin sisters who launched their clothing brand, A&M Closet, aim to develop magnificent wardrobe collections for everyday females with a touch of elegance and style, bringing something new to the high street and fashion industry.

Feet the Spring, the latest spring collection by A&M Closet, features the twin sisters.

Both look lovely in the brand’s latest line of floral outfits.

Have a look:

The Ishq Tamasha actress donned a peachy floral one-print outfit with a matching organza dupatta and accessorized her look with a hand clutch bag, pump heel, and jewelry.

On the other hand, the Jalan actress can be seen wearing a blue floral one-print outfit. In terms of accessories, she enhanced her look with big hoops, a hand clutch bag, and black heels.

