Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring

Aiman and Minal, the celebrity twin sisters who launched their clothing brand, A&M Closet, aim to develop magnificent wardrobe collections for everyday females with a touch of elegance and style, bringing something new to the high street and fashion industry.

“Feet the Spring,“ the latest spring collection by A&M Closet, features the twin sisters.

Both look lovely in the brand’s latest line of floral outfits.

Have a look:

The Ishq Tamasha actress donned a peachy floral one-print outfit with a matching organza dupatta and accessorized her look with a hand clutch bag, pump heel, and jewelry.

On the other hand, the Jalan actress can be seen wearing a blue floral one-print outfit. In terms of accessories, she enhanced her look with big hoops, a hand clutch bag, and black heels.

