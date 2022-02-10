Aiman Khan joins TikTok!
Aiman Khan, an actress known for her elegant style and unique fashion sense, has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok and shared her first-ever TikTok video with her fans.
The Ishq Tamasha actress shared a video on her official Instagram account and announced that she is now on TikTok.
Read more: Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style
“I am now on TikTok! Will be uploading a lot of fun and safe content for you!” she wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
In her first-ever TikTok video, the mommy of Amal donned a shocking pink gown from head to toe and posed for the camera like a true diva.
Check it out!
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aiman is away from the TV screens and running her own clothing brand ‘Aiman Minal Closet’ which she co-founded with her twin sister Minal Khan.
View this post on Instagram
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news