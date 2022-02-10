Aiman Khan joins TikTok! 

Aiman Khan, an actress known for her elegant style and unique fashion sense, has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok and shared her first-ever TikTok video with her fans.

The Ishq Tamasha actress shared a video on her official Instagram account and announced that she is now on TikTok.

“I am now on TikTok! Will be uploading a lot of fun and safe content for you!” she wrote in the caption.

In her first-ever TikTok video, the mommy of Amal donned a shocking pink gown from head to toe and posed for the camera like a true diva.

Check it out!

On the work front, Aiman is away from the TV screens and running her own clothing brand ‘Aiman Minal Closet’ which she co-founded with her twin sister Minal Khan.

