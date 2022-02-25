Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:21 pm
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos

Aiman Khan looks ravishing in Blue outfit; see photos

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Aiman Khan, the most adored gorgeous celebrity, is known for her breathtaking appearance and impeccable fashion sense.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aiman khan shared some gorgeous photos in a blue outfit.

Have a look!

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

36 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland has a good time with her Pakistani "Behnen"

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland’s friendship with fellow sports broadcasters at the...
38 mins ago
Princess Charlotte melted the ice between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

In the early days of their connection, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's...
42 mins ago
Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets 'Friends' co-stars

Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir has his Friend's co-stars worried because the actor...
49 mins ago
Queen discusses her 'favorite TV show,' and she like it so much that she can'recite one-liners' from it

Many people have speculated on what type of television shows the royal...
50 mins ago
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model, hailing from India, and exclusively...
55 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first Hollywood appearance to receive award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to make their debut appearance...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Islamabad vs Lahore Live
10 mins ago
Islamabad vs Lahore Live Score | IU vs LQ 2nd Eliminator Match | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Lahore Live: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in...
Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule
16 mins ago
Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule, Match, Time, Date, and Venue

Pak vs Aus 2022 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket...
Economic growth
19 mins ago
Economic growth with external sector vulnerabilities will remain a challenge

ISLAMABAD: The economic outlook of Pakistan, with the resumption of the International...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
20 mins ago
Kylie Jenner named her son Wolf after her boyfriend

Wolf Webster is Kylie Jenner's son's middle name. Travis Scott's son has...
Adsence Ad 300X600