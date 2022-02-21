Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
Aiman Khan makes for a starry vision in a pink outfit

Aiman Khan, a social media celebrity and actor, certainly knows how to pull off fashion trends that we all enjoy. She frequently wore traditional outfits and a laid-back appearance with a modern millennial twist. From bridal gowns to classy holiday attire, we have it all.

The Zindaan actress recently appeared in a luxury photoshoot for a clothing brand, and she stole our hearts with her stunning looks.

Check out her pictures:

In the picture, the mom of Amal donned a pink-embellished outfit featuring glittery embroidery and a net matching dupatta wrapped around her hands.

For accessories, Aiman keeps herself simple yet elegant with earrings and a wristwatch.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

