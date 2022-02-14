Aiman Khan shares loved-up pictures to wish Muneeb Butt a Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has arrived and Pakistani celebrities are sharing love with their loved ones. Social media star Aiman Khan also shared her throwback pictures to wished her husband Muneeb Butt a Valentine’s Day.

Turning to Instagram, the Baandi actress posted pictures from their holidays and wrote a lovely caption that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only! I’ll love you forever.”

Have a look:

Fans just can’t help but gush over the adorable pictures of Aiman.