Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Aiman Khan shares loved-up pictures to wish Muneeb Butt a Valentine’s Day

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:09 pm
Aiman Khan shares loved-up pictures to wish Muneeb Butt a Valentine’s Day

Aiman Khan shares loved-up pictures to wish Muneeb Butt a Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has arrived and Pakistani celebrities are sharing love with their loved ones. Social media star Aiman Khan also shared her throwback pictures to wished her husband Muneeb Butt a Valentine’s Day.

Turning to Instagram, the Baandi actress posted pictures from their holidays and wrote a lovely caption that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only! I’ll love you forever.”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Fans just can’t help but gush over the adorable pictures of Aiman.

The couple married in 2018 and have a 2-year-old daughter named Amal Muneeb.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

18 mins ago
Imran Abbas shares his views on Aamir Liaquat's third marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussian is becoming a headline these days due to his...
19 mins ago
Nick Jonas dresses up to watch the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently shared details about his preparations for the Super Bowl...
23 mins ago
Kate Middleton, Prince William refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to...
28 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton refused to name their daughter Charlotte after Queen Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to...
29 mins ago
Can you find Anil Kapoor in his school throwback photo?

Anil Kapoor has posted a flashback photo from his school days with...
34 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making efforts to boost popularity in US, expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who left the royal family and came...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Virginia Roberts
6 mins ago
Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew’s accuser, may present critical evidence in court

Virginia Roberts has been asked by Prince Andrew's counsel to 'give over'...
Jason Roy
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Jason Roy fined for violating PSL Code of Conduct

PSL 7: Jason Roy, a batter for the Quetta Gladiators, has been...
Prince Philip
10 mins ago
Prince Philip was a nightmare: admits writer while penning Duke’s biography

Gyles Brandreth, a writer, remembered a tense interaction he had with Prince...
13 mins ago
Gas shortage in Sindh: SHC seeks explanation from energy, finance secretaries

Sindh High Court on Monday summoned federal secretaries of energy and finance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600