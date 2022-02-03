Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:39 pm
'Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath,' Aamir Liaquat shocking revelation about Tuba 

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, the popular host of BOL entertainment, is well-known for causing an uproar with his antics and behavior. Some defended him because he was an entertainer. Others felt that a guy of his height should be better behaved. He has also been a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly since August 2018.

Recently, a video is circulating on social media in which Aamir Liaquat makes a scandalous statement about his second wife Tuba Aamir.

In the video, he clearly said, “Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath.”

Watch the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZfG2pJI2Wk/

Earlier, Dr. uploaded a video of his wife Tuba Amir ‘crying’ on his Instagram. He can be heard asking her, “am I good?”, and she says yes while crying.

Tuba had allegedly revealed the expected news by unfollowing Amir Liaquat from the Instagram account.

Read more: WATCH: Is Aamir Liaquat rocking the floor on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ despite illness?

“She is still my wife. i am really happy that she has adopted my theory that why we changed Father’s name after marriage. Her father is a love and a Gentleman,” said amir.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

