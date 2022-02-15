Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler Named Screen Actors Guild Awards Ambassadors for 2022

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have appointed Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario as Ambassadors.

According to a press release, the two were chosen as “actors that reflect the finest principles of the industry and are positive role models for the future generation of performers.” “These individuals use their platform to actively advocate for humanitarian and public service efforts.”

According to SAG, Butler, 31, and Daddario, 35, “will present on the broadcast and provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the event.”

“The Ambassadors will also take part in numerous SAG Awards pre-show festivities, including an inaugural private dinner presented by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant,” according to the press release.

Butler is most known for his appearances as Zach Dempsey on 13 Reasons Why, Brett Willis on K.C. Undercover, and Reggie Mantle on Riverdale’s first season.

He also appeared in Shazam! and will reprise his role as Adult Eugene in the future sequel, and he played Trevor in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever Swimming with Sharks will be his next film.

Daddario went on to feature in films such as Texas Chainsaw 3D, Baywatch, and The Layover after her breakout performance as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film trilogy.

She recently earned a name for herself as Rachel in The White Lotus. In August, HBO renewed the dramedy series for a second season.

Last month, SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominations for the forthcoming awards show on Instagram, with aid from Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.

Films such as Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci, as well as television shows such as Squid Game and Ted Lasso, have been nominated. Among the celebrities that received nominations were Cynthia Erivo, Sandra Oh, Steve Martin, and Jennifer Aniston, among many others.

Helen Mirren will be the 57th winner of the SAG Life Achievement Award this year. As of November, the 76-year-old actress holds the record for most SAG Awards nominations and wins, with a total of 13 nominations and five wins.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET.