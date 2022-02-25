Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Alexandra Daddario on her relationship with her fiancé: ‘He brings me tranquilly in the midst of all the commotion.’

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:42 pm
Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario on her relationship with her fiancé: ‘He brings me tranquilly in the midst of all the commotion.’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Alexandra Daddario discussed her relationship with fiancé Andrew Form and how they deal with ‘difficult moments’ together.

In an interview with E! News, the star stated that her fiancé, who co-produced the horror film A Quiet Place, had been there for her during her difficult moments.

She stated, “What’s beautiful is that we can help one another during difficult times. The world is insane right now, and we’re excited about the future.”

The Layover star spoke on how the couple balances each other out, saying, “He brings me tranquilly in the midst of craziness, and ideally the other way around. That’s what he said, therefore I’m going to believe him!”

The couple got engaged in December 2021 after making their relationship official in May 2021 with a snapshot of the two on Alexandra’s Instagram.

Alexandra revealed her wedding plans to PEOPLE, claiming that she’s “been saying all I want is to get married at the Elvis chapel in Las Vegas,” but “it’s hard to convince.”

She also told the site how she feels about her relationship with Form.

“It feels so exciting,” she added. But, for the most part, it’s really tranquil. I’m quite pleased and at peace with him, and I just feel very lucky.”

“That’s just how it feels. “It seems like calm,” said the 35-year-old actor.

Alexandra, along with actor Ross Butler, has been selected Ambassador for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Read More

20 mins ago
Boney Kapoor remembers late wife Sridevi with fond memories; see post

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his late wife, legendary...
24 mins ago
Prince Andrew has been chastised for 'coming where he is not welcome', according to reports

Prince Andrew's constant attempts to get into places and situations where he...
57 mins ago
WATCH: Saeeda Imtiaz displays her curves in recent bold video

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz, popularly known for her role in Prime Minister Imran...
1 hour ago
Amna Ilyas draws intense criticism over bold statement

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
3 hours ago
Kendall Jenner recalls how her habit of writing diary helped quell ‘panic attacks’

Famed supermodel Kendall Jenner got candid about how she coped with mental...
3 hours ago
Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a strange thigh-high slit dress

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Malaika Arora,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Russia can play a pivotal role in regional collectivity: FM Shah Mahmood

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday briefed media about Prime...
Kanye West
4 mins ago
Kanye West was photographed in Miami with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian by his side, a doppelganger...
Victoria Beckham
7 mins ago
Victoria Beckham will rejoin with ‘Spice Girls’ for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham has left fans guessing about a Spice Girls reunion for...
Meghan Markle
10 mins ago
According to their supporters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize next

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, will...
Adsence Ad 300X600