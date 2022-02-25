Alexandra Daddario on her relationship with her fiancé: ‘He brings me tranquilly in the midst of all the commotion.’

Alexandra Daddario discussed her relationship with fiancé Andrew Form and how they deal with ‘difficult moments’ together.

In an interview with E! News, the star stated that her fiancé, who co-produced the horror film A Quiet Place, had been there for her during her difficult moments.

She stated, “What’s beautiful is that we can help one another during difficult times. The world is insane right now, and we’re excited about the future.”

The Layover star spoke on how the couple balances each other out, saying, “He brings me tranquilly in the midst of craziness, and ideally the other way around. That’s what he said, therefore I’m going to believe him!”

The couple got engaged in December 2021 after making their relationship official in May 2021 with a snapshot of the two on Alexandra’s Instagram.

Alexandra revealed her wedding plans to PEOPLE, claiming that she’s “been saying all I want is to get married at the Elvis chapel in Las Vegas,” but “it’s hard to convince.”

She also told the site how she feels about her relationship with Form.

“It feels so exciting,” she added. But, for the most part, it’s really tranquil. I’m quite pleased and at peace with him, and I just feel very lucky.”

“That’s just how it feels. “It seems like calm,” said the 35-year-old actor.

Alexandra, along with actor Ross Butler, has been selected Ambassador for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.