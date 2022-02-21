Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted according to by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario’s house was reportedly targeted by ‘an enraged man’ who refused to leave the grounds outside the Baywatch star’s mansion in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man on Saturday for reportedly harassing The White Louts actor.

Cops discovered a loaded revolver in his vehicle, which was parked outside Daddario’s house.

It’s unclear whether the actress or her boyfriend Andrew Form were inside the property at the time of the event.

According to the outlet’s reports, the individual is still being questioned in detention.

In a December 2021 Instagram post, the actress raved about her beau. “You’ve taken the worst experiences of my life and softened them; just knowing you were there when they happened makes my heart larger and more patched together,” she said at the time.

 

