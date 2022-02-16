Ali Fazal discusses his experience working with Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile

Ali Fazal, a Bollywood actor, has been given golden opportunity to collaborate with Hollywood’s most notable individuals.

Following the completion of his current film, Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his experiences working with Gal Gadot and other cast members.

In an interview with IANS, Ali stated: “It was far too enjoyable. It was great fun. She (Gadot) was quite charming. I thought the most of the actors were incredibly kind and gentle… Gadot is a really giving actress who is pleasant to chat to.”

The 35-year-old actor also explained how Branagh, who is also directing the film, helped everyone on set break the ice.

“Also, Kenneth made certain that he broke the ice for all of us on the first day. That was pretty sweet, in my opinion. As a result, we got to know each other. I recall him doing these strange, wonderful quiz games and other games with us so that we could all get to know one other’s work and each other in different ways. As a result, it culminated in a large party “Ali elaborated.

To be clear, Ali will play Gal’s cousin and is also one of the suspects in the film, which is about a perfect couple’s honeymoon on a cruise. After a murder occurs on the ship, things begin to go wrong.

In addition to Gadot and Ali, the picture stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Rosie Leslie, among others.