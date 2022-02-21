Indian actor Ali Fazal is overjoyed after his recent Hollywood film Death On The Nile garners a huge success.

The Mirzapur actor turned to his social media and penned a sweet note to celebrate Death On The Nile nearing the $100 million mark at the global box office.

“Never really made it to the 100cr club. But I think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week,” Fazal wrote on Twitter.

Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. 🤪🤪🤪 🤵🏻‍♂️ phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar. 😈. pic.twitter.com/bdZ8uVbY78 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 21, 2022

Also Read: Indian actor Ali Fazal garners love from Muslim fans after his holy trip to Mecca & Medina

Death On The Nile, starring Gal Gadot was released on February 11, 2022. Getting candid about his experience working on the mega project, Ali Fazal posted a lengthy note to Instagram in January.

“Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters . Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with,” he expressed.

His post further read, “We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the Right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine theres always a bunch of ppl behind those mirrors, if those rooms were to constitute our lives.”