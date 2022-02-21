Ali Noor denies all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him

Pakistani singer Ali Noor said on Monday that he denies “all allegations of sexual harassment” against him. The development comes two days after he apologized to journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid, who accused him of harassment.

On Friday, Ayesha accused the musician of sexual harassment. On Monday, Noor uploaded a series of Instagram stories to Ayesha in which he stated that he was “done being concerned about [her].” When Images contacted Ayesha, she had no reaction on the news.

“I sent you an apology by putting my entire life at stake and you have the audacity to not accept my heartfelt words. I deny all allegations of sexual harassment against me and I never admitted to them to start with,” he wrote.

Ayesha took to Instagram on Friday and revealed photos of an alleged WhatsApp chat she had with the musician in which she accused him of being a predator, The chat read, “You emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You’re a sexual harasser and a predator.“

Rashid accused Noor of not just sexually assaulting her but also threatening her friendship with Noori’s drummer, Kami Paul, if she‘stood up to him.”

