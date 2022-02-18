Ali Sethi details making of his latest hit track ‘Pasoori’

Coke Studio’s latest hit number Pasoori featuring singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has left everyone obsessed with its catchy melody and lyrics.

Pasoori, featuring lyrics about letting go of worries, has won several hearts since its release with its joyful sound and colourful music video with more than 10M views so far.

However, after garnering immense appreciation and love, Sethi and Gill have taken to their social media handles to express how overwhelmed they both are.

Ali Sethi also detailed the making of the hit track to elaborate on the thought that went into creating the audio-visual treat.

Sharing glimpses from behind the scenes, Sethi wrote in a long note: “Moments from the set of Pasoori – trending since two days in a row, fastest 1M views this season, yada yada. We hadn’t finished writing lyrics until 12 hours before the shoot.”

He further revealed that during the entire process he also tested positive for COVID-19.

“But what an insanely fulfilling project from start to end. Xulfi took many risks and indulged all my fancies, I am indebted to you and so grateful. Abdullah Siddiqui, you are an absolute unicorn — I still can’t fathom how you banger-ified what was just a ditty in my head? Saima Bargfrede I want your hair, Fatima Butt, I want your rings, Kamal Khan, let’s make a video in Austin? And Shae, I’ve had a hundred people tell me you are ‘the Dua Lipa of Pakistan’. You are you, and there’s no one like you,” he shared.

The singer further concluded by saying: “Thank you all for helping me make this song about building bridges, transcending borders, and undoing binaries. I have a feeling it will do those things for a long time to come.”

