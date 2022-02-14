Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:23 pm
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says she watched a lot of vintage Hindi films, particularly those starring Meena Kumari, since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to capture the old world elegance and grace that the actresses of that era had.

As part of her preparation, Alia saw the Shabana Azmi-starrer Mandi, a Shyam Benegal film starring her mother Soni Razdan, the American period drama Memoirs of a Geisha, and other vintage Indian films.

“He (Sanjay) wanted me to watch Meena Kumari’s work a lot, her expressions… the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie. There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, ‘See her face, which is so full’… I also watched Mandi,” Alia told PTI in an interview.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

However, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, a woman. Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz will play significant roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Emraan Hashmi making a cameo appearance.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

