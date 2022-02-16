Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:20 pm
Alia Bhatt looks like a Parisian princess in a white dress

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s photoshoot

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress, Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.

Alia wore a strapless white gown with laser cutouts and a ballroom-inspired fit-and-flare style. With her cropped hair left loose and styled to one side, the diva created this look.

For the screening of her film at the Berlin Film Festival the actress even did a photoshoot after a touchdown in the city, again in white.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

However, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, a woman. Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz will play significant roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Emraan Hashmi making a cameo appearance.

46 mins ago
The Queen "will assist disgraced Prince Andrew in paying a £12 million out-of-court settlement."

According to reports, the Queen would assist Prince Andrew in paying his...
53 mins ago
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Andrew's £12m court settlement - lawyers forecast what's in the fine print

According to a lawyer, Virginia Giuffre may be banned from pursuing criminal...
1 hour ago
'Marry Me,' starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, melts hearts at the Valentine's Day box office

Universal's Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, took the Valentine's...
1 hour ago
The Queen and Prince Charles applied "great pressure" on Prince Andrew to settle the issue.

Prince Andrew was claimed to have received "great pressure" from his mother,...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian is 'ignoring' Kanye West's efforts to 'get back together,' source

Kim Kardashian is presently 'ignoring' any of Kanye West's peas of reconciliation...
1 hour ago
The Prince Andrew deal enables the UK royals to be calm and move on

London: The agreement reached between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre on Tuesday...

