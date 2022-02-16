Alia Bhatt looks like a Parisian princess in a white dress

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released an interesting trailer, which has won millions of hearts.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress, Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.

Alia wore a strapless white gown with laser cutouts and a ballroom-inspired fit-and-flare style. With her cropped hair left loose and styled to one side, the diva created this look.

For the screening of her film at the Berlin Film Festival the actress even did a photoshoot after a touchdown in the city, again in white.

However, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, a woman. Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz will play significant roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Emraan Hashmi making a cameo appearance.