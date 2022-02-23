Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 10:38 pm
Alia Bhatt opens up about her marriage rumors

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt talked about her wedding plans

In response to rumors about her approaching wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stated she will marry at the “right time.”

When asked if she is upset by being in the spotlight for her connection with Ranbir rather than her job, the Raazi actress remarked that the attention is due to the wedding season.

She said, “I don’t know, or maybe I just don’t remember it bothering me. I feel like it’s something that just happened because a lot of other people were getting married, so it was like, ‘oh, if you are a couple, then you should be getting married.’”

“I always believe it should be led by feeling and it should be done at the right time whenever you feel comfortable, and by you, I mean by me and him individually,” Alia added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

The actress went on about her love for Ranbir, saying, “There is no denying that there is a lot of love there,” said Alia.

“I think he is one of the most fascinating people I have in my life in terms of the way I respect him, the love I have for him, the support he is to me, the kind of person he is,” she added.

“There is a lot to love and I am sure he has great things to say about me as well. But all shall happen in due time and I promise you… or maybe I won’t, it’s too soon… that when I am getting married, the world will know,” Alia concluded.

