Alia Bhatt recalls her early days audition when she was 9

Alia Bhatt, whose next film Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has stated that she attempted to work with him several years ago.

Recently, the actress Alia Bhatt said that she had auditioned for a role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie 19 years ago when she was just 9-years-old.

“My biggest inspiration before I began the film and through my film was my director sitting right here. I wanted to be directed by him ever since I was 9-years-old. That’s when I first walked into his house to audition for another film he was making at that time,” she said.

The 28-year-old stated that she auditioned for Black, a 2005 film starring Rani Mukherji and Amitabh Bachchan.

She said, “I was terrible, which is why I did not get the part. But he looked at me, and he narrates that story even now, he looked into my eyes and said to himself that ‘she is going to be a heroine, a big actor someday. He saw that fire in my eyes when I was 9 years old. I remember very clearly from that time onwards, my one point focus became one day I have to be directed by him.”