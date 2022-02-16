Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alia Bhatt responds to criticism over Vijay playing trans woman in Gangubai

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:04 pm
Vijay

Vijay Raaz playing trans woman in Gangubai

After the trailer for Gangubai Kathiawadi was released earlier this month, many people were upset that Vijay Raaz was cast in the film to play a trans woman. Razia Bai, Gangubai’s competitor in the film, is played by Vijay, who is a cis-gender guy in real life.

A few people turned to social media to express their unhappiness with the casting, asking why a trans woman wasn’t considered for a part.

Transgender and homosexual performers already face a paucity of possibilities and roles in Bollywood. During a recent interview, Alia Bhatt, the film’s lead actress, was asked about it.

Speaking to Deadline, Alia said that who is cast in which role is just the director’s perspective. “I have heard this conversation various times for different films. While I do understand where they’re coming from, I feel like it’s up to the director and their vision. It’s not there to offend anyone, maybe the director found it interesting to have an actor like Vijay Raaz, who identifies as male, play a trans character. The audience has never seen him that way, you see the actor and the ability to transform within that person. I think that’s a better perspective, but I do understand where people are coming from,” she said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is about a madam of a brothel who rises to great power in Mumbai’s Kamathipura neighbourhood. Speaking about taking on the role and whether it made her nervous Alia said, “Yes, but it’s not that sex workers haven’t been in our cinema in the past. It’s not the most commercial subject, but there have been films made on this subject. I think if you give the audience a really good character, where they come from or who they are becomes secondary. I wasn’t reluctant at all, at the heart of this film are a lot of powerful social points. It’s an underdog story, a story of struggle. Wherever you come from, I think everyone can connect to a story of rising from struggle.”

Read More

16 mins ago
Johnny Depp is 'on the verge of a new life' after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
19 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
25 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
54 mins ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...
59 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
1 hour ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
58 seconds ago
Meghan Markle employs THIS gesture to exert control over Prince Harry

According to a body expert, Meghan Markle is regulating Prince Harry's behaviour....
'I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,' says Shaniera Akram
3 mins ago
‘I want to marry a prince from a faraway land,’ says Shaniera Akram

Social activist Shaniera Akram, who has been married to former Pakistan cricket...
Wordle game
5 mins ago
Viral Game: Wordle players have expressed their dissatisfaction with its changes

The New York Times recently purchased the Wordle game, and now its...
Queen
11 mins ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600