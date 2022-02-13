Alia Bhatt reveals next 10-year plan is to build her production house

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her first major theatrical outing in two years. Despite the fact that the actress appeared in films such as Sadak 2 during the pandemic, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film stands apart for various reasons.

Alia has stepped into the production area as well, and her first project as a producer, Darlings, will be released this year.

Alia Bhatt was questioned why she decided to take on the “weight of producing” while she was at the top of her acting game in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion.

Replying, Alia said, “It is not a burden if – A: You are recognising the potential of the script and at the end of the day you are putting it together and if I’m being a producer, I’m getting a percentage over the profits. It’s a great thing for me. It’s not like I’m not going to make money. But for me it’s never been about the money. It’s actually about – If I have reached 10 years in the industry where I think I’m in a good position to support new work and new talent. It is not only about fueling my engine but now use that fuel and fuel other engines as well.”

The actress had launched Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021 and her first project is already wrapped up.

Elaborating on her future plan, Alia said, “At the end of the day, we’re all contributing to cinema, the magic of movies. I realised why can’t I be a part of the creative production process. It is not about line producing or bringing the finance. It is about putting a project creatively, holding the director or the writer’s hand and maybe not always starring in the film. That’s something I want to do. If you ask me my next 10-year plan, it is in building my production house.”