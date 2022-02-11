Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:10 pm
Alia Bhatt talks about her marriage plans, ‘I’m married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, both actors, have been dating for almost five years. Everyone wants to know when they’re getting married, whether it’s on The Kapil Sharma Show or in the comments sections of their social media posts. When asked about it in a new interview, Alia responded that she felt “committed to Ranbir.”

In 2017, Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra. For a long time, the couple kept their romance private, but it became public in 2018 when they attended actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together.

In an interview with NDTV, when Alia was asked about Ranbir’s previous statement, she said she agrees with what he said and that in her mind, she is already married to him. “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way.”

 

