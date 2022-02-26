Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:17 pm
Alia Bhatt travels in decker bus during 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt hops on double-decker bus amid ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to promote her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The RRR star was spotted traveling the bus from Andheri to Malad on the day of the film’s release when she was papped during her unusual interaction with the media.

In a white saree with a rose tucked in her hair, the Student of the Year star looked stunning.

The Raazi actor’s new film has garnered a lot of positive feedback, including a remark from Kangana Ranaut, who praised the Bhatt’s current movie on Instagram Story.

“Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director,” wrote the Queen actor.

