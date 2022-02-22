Alia Bhatt wears a white Saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt is now promoting her forthcoming, highly awaited flick Gangubai Kathiawadi in Bollywood.

While the actress’ stunning transformation into Gangubai, a real-life mafia queen, has left fans speechless, many of them have fallen in love with the starlet’s sartorial statements during the promotional tour.

During the current promotions for the film in Delhi, the Raazi actress made a statement arrival in a white saree, once again turning heads.

The Gully Boy actress was seen in the photos winning the style game with a white blouse with a white saree and open locks to complete her outfit. She also posed for the photographers in the Gangubai distinctive back namaste pose.