Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alia Bhatt wears a white Saree as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 08:38 pm
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt while promoting Gangubai

Alia Bhatt is now promoting her forthcoming, highly awaited flick Gangubai Kathiawadi in Bollywood.

While the actress’ stunning transformation into Gangubai, a real-life mafia queen, has left fans speechless, many of them have fallen in love with the starlet’s sartorial statements during the promotional tour.

During the current promotions for the film in Delhi, the Raazi actress made a statement arrival in a white saree, once again turning heads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

The Gully Boy actress was seen in the photos winning the style game with a white blouse with a white saree and open locks to complete her outfit. She also posed for the photographers in the Gangubai distinctive back namaste pose.

Read More

25 mins ago
When Mahira Khan felt overwhelmed on comparisons with Sridevi

When Mahira Khan was enjoying the glory of the latest episode of...
32 mins ago
Mahhi Vij shares throwback photo of her Christian wedding with Jay

The prominent television pair Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating a...
39 mins ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
57 mins ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

Erin Holland's friendship with fellow sports broadcaster Zainab Abbas is blossoming as...
1 hour ago
The Queen is seeking for someone to manage her finances, and the salary is £100,000 per year

The Queen is looking for someone to manage her finances, and the...
1 hour ago
Heropanti 2 to release on April 29, 2022!

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite onscreen for the second time...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

28 seconds ago
PM orders building Special Technology Zones in provincial capitals

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while announcing the establishment of Pakistan...
mountain cyclist
2 mins ago
Terrifying video: A raging bull tackles a mountain cyclist

A mountain cyclist was attacked and knocked over by a rampaging bull...
PAK vs AUS
6 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: Scenario-based practice matches held at training camp in Karachi

PAK vs AUS: Australia is set to tour Pakistan for the first...
Shah Rukh Khan
9 mins ago
Watch Shah Rukh Khan brings back his Don avatar

Shah Rukh Khan is reprising his role as an action hero. However,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600