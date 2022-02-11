Alia Bhatt wears rich creamy white saree for Gangubai promotions

To prepare for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt says she watched a lot of vintage Hindi films, particularly those starring Meena Kumari, since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to capture the old world elegance and grace that the actresses of that era had.

As part of her preparation, Alia saw the Shabana Azmi-starrer Mandi, a Shyam Benegal film starring her mother Soni Razdan, the American period drama Memoirs of a Geisha, and other vintage Indian films.

The actress chose a deep, creamy white gown. Alia wore a saree with subtle flower designs in brilliant yellow and dull gold. Ami Patel, her stylist, wore it with a matching cream-hued half-sleeve blouse with a deep v-neckline.

