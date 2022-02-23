Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate after changes

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, is just days away from release and has gained official approval.

After four massive changes were recommended, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with a UA certificate. According to rumors, the Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmakers decided to make changes to the original movie.

A 17-second-long line and images were eliminated from the film, according to a Bollywood Hungama report. Another change was the removal of former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s chat with Gangubai, as well as the replacement of an insulting phrase.

A 43-second long dialogue with visuals of the late PM “embedding a rose on Gangubai’s shoulder” has also been modified, the report stated.

The songs from the film have already generated a lot of talk on social media, and Alia Bhatt has gone all out to promote them. Alia visited Kolkata and New Delhi last week to promote the film and its songs after its world debut at Berlinale in Germany.