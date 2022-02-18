Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 06:43 pm
Alizeh Shah enjoys chilly weather amidst the mountains

Alizeh Shah enjoys chilly weather amidst the mountains

Alizeh Shah enjoys chilly weather amidst the mountains

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how to be in the headlines, proved she is a glam queen in her latest Instagram pictures.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her pictures in a full glamourous look, standing in front of mountains and a cloudy sky, posing for the camera in style.

Shah looks stunning in her new look, wearing a rusty sweater with matching pants. She enhanced her look with a woolen cap and black gloves.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

