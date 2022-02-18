Alizeh Shah enjoys chilly weather amidst the mountains

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how to be in the headlines, proved she is a glam queen in her latest Instagram pictures.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her pictures in a full glamourous look, standing in front of mountains and a cloudy sky, posing for the camera in style.

Shah looks stunning in her new look, wearing a rusty sweater with matching pants. She enhanced her look with a woolen cap and black gloves.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

