Alizeh Shah is a glam queen in her latest pictures

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how to be in the headlines, proved she is a glam queen in her latest Instagram pictures.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her pictures in a full glamourous look, flaunting her hair like a pro with a beautiful smile.

Shah looks stunning in her new look, wearing a white low-neck top with a black coat and hat.

Take a look:

She is a social media queen and most trending personality, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

