11th Feb, 2022. 09:28 pm
Alizeh Shah is a glam queen in her latest pictures

11th Feb, 2022. 09:28 pm
Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who surely knows how to be in the headlines, proved she is a glam queen in her latest Instagram pictures.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress shared her pictures in a full glamourous look, flaunting her hair like a pro with a beautiful smile.

Shah looks stunning in her new look, wearing a white low-neck top with a black coat and hat.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

She is a social media queen and most trending personality, who has been in the gossip for her bold outfits and dance videos that immediately catches the eye of netizens and went viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

