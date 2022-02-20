Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 09:20 am
Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous with incredible transformation; see photos!

Alizeh Shah transformation

Actress Alizeh Shah, who has time and again been prone to backlash and hate, leaves fans spellbound with her incredible transformation as she had visibly shed some pounds.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star revamped her appearance by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. Taking to Instagram, Alizeh Shah posted a series of pictures with her admirers and it seems that she has lost a lot of weight.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Also Read: Alizeh Shah not happy after she was ‘offered an item song’; here’s why!

Soon after the 21-year-old shared the gorgeous pictures, social media users and fans couldn’t help but shower Shah with lovely comments.

From short to long hair, full to backless outfits the Mera Dil Mera Dushman starlet has earned much fame and made many fall in love with her on the way.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

 

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

