Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:24 pm
Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

Alizeh Shah is a gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television and film. She was born on June 9, 2000, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Alize Shah is always a victim of some kind of controversy. Whether it is Western costumes or controversial statements.

A video of Aliza Shah is going viral and the viewers have touched their ears. This time too, misfortune has not left them behind.

In the showbiz industry all over the world, it is considered a trivial matter for a woman to get her make-up from men. While makeup is not just for the face, it covers every part of the body, including the entire arm, which is not covered by clothing.

A video of Alize Shah is going viral in which a make-up artist can be seen doing her make-up and touching her chest.

