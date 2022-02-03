Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 09:21 pm
Alizeh Shah stuns fans with her new hair look!

Actress Alizeh Shah, who was subjected to intense backlash after her smoking video went viral, gave her fans a new hair look.

Sharing the new look, the Ehd e Wafa actress highlighted her hair in a purple shade and got a cute new haircut too. Wearing a white low-neck top with denim jeans, Shah looks stunning in her new look.

From long hair to short hair and multiple colour transformations, it seems like Alizeh loves experimenting with her hair.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Earlier, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress expressed her displeasure over how she was asked to be a part of an item song. “You know, I even got offered an item song right after that video got leaked? One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl,” said Alizeh Shah.

She further lamented, “Do you know I was with my family in that car? If my family does not have any issues, who are these nameless, faceless people on social media who decide to judge me?”

