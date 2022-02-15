All eyes are on Princess Eugenie to mend the royal schism between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie is expected to restore Prince Harry’s strained ties with the royal family.

After Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry were photographed watching the Super Bowl together over the weekend, it was speculated that the princess could help “repair the gap” because she appears to be the only royal who has maintained contact with the Duke of Sussex.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, according to Daily Mail Editor Richard Eden, are “two of the very few members of the Royal Family still on amicable terms” and could “become effective intermediates in the stormy months and years ahead.”

In addition, royal author Phil Dampier stated: “If there is to be an emissary or middleman between Harry and the Royal Family back home, she could very well be the right person.

“I’m sure they discussed the problem when they met in LA – and I’m sure she’ll be attempting to smooth things over.””