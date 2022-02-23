Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:10 am
‘All of our actresses have become ducks after surgery,’ says Zarnish Khan

Zarnish Khan says actresses look like ducks

Pakistani showbiz rising star Zarnish Khan clearly refused to undergo cosmetic surgery ever in her life and said even after ten years you will see me like this.

In a chit-chat with Voice Over Man aka director Wajahat Rauf, the Sun Yaara actress declared all her female fellow stars look like ducks after undergoing surgery.

“I’ve never thought about getting my face changed. Even if you see me after ten years, I’ll look the same,” she declared before adding: “Sorry but I don’t want duck lips. all of our actresses have become ducks. They used to be so beautiful I don’t know what’s happened to them now,” said Zarnish.

Take a look:

Read More: Zarnish Khan hits back at Maira Khan for ridiculing people on class differences

Also, on the same occasion, Khan was asked who would win between you and Alizeh Shah if you two have an ugly spat competition.

To which Zarnish surrendered to lose and said, “Only she [Alizeh] would win no matter who is in front of her”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Zarnish Khan rose to the pinnacle of fame as she essayed the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera.

On the work front, she was last spotted in the highly praised drama serials Yeh Dil Mera where she starred alongside Sajal Aly, Ahad Mir, Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi.

Currently, Khan is enthralling the audience with her stellar performance in Aietbaar alongside Syed Jibran in the lead role.

