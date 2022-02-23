Pakistani showbiz rising star Zarnish Khan clearly refused to undergo cosmetic surgery ever in her life and said even after ten years you will see me like this.

In a chit-chat with Voice Over Man aka director Wajahat Rauf, the Sun Yaara actress declared all her female fellow stars look like ducks after undergoing surgery.

“I’ve never thought about getting my face changed. Even if you see me after ten years, I’ll look the same,” she declared before adding: “Sorry but I don’t want duck lips. all of our actresses have become ducks. They used to be so beautiful I don’t know what’s happened to them now,” said Zarnish.

Take a look:

Also, on the same occasion, Khan was asked who would win between you and Alizeh Shah if you two have an ugly spat competition.

To which Zarnish surrendered to lose and said, “Only she [Alizeh] would win no matter who is in front of her”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Zarnish Khan rose to the pinnacle of fame as she essayed the role of Alizeh in Susraal Mera.