Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

All you need to know about Shaun White and Nina Dobrev dating

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:19 pm

Olympian Shaun White surprised the world after he went public with his Vampire Diaries girlfriend, Nina Dobrev.

Dobrev initially declared their romance official on Instagram in May 2020, when she posted a snapshot of the two of them holding scissors and him wearing a “frightened” expression.

Despite making their relationship public in May 2020, the couple had been dating for a month previously.

They met for the first time in 2019 at a Tony Robbins event in Florida, where they both made speeches.

Following the event, the two went to have a bite to eat, when White learned just how well-known Dobrev is.

“I actually didn’t know anything about her,” White told People while talking about their relationship in January 2022.

He then talked about an incident that occurred in the restaurant when the staff members came to take a picture and he thought it was with him.

“Can we get a photo … with her?” the waiters asked the Olympic snowboarder.

“And I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ It was actually really funny,” White continued.

Since then, their association has grown stronger and the two were seen on Instagram together preceding his departure for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“They are so freaking cute and solid together,” a source told Page Six. “I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now.”

Dobrev has already moved to the next level after she decided to move into White’s Los Angeles home.

“They share so many interests, they’re both driven, they’re both into self-healing and well-being. They’re both very spiritual and motivated,” the friend continued.

“They’ve both worked so hard for so many years to make their own careers, so now they’ve decided that any free minute they get, they spend with each other.”

 

Read More

35 mins ago
Kate Middleton enjoys her new role by joining rugby training session

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton participated in England rugby training session...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry prescribes 'inner work' for employee’s mental health

Prince Harry is emphasizing the benefits of meditation and exercise to counteract job...
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan in black outfit has proved to give a taste of luxe style

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif says 'Aluuuuu can’t wait', as she is excited for Alia's Gangubai

Alia Bhatt has received a lot of appreciation from celebs for her...
2 hours ago
James Blunt 'hilarious interview' with BBC Breakfast has left fans amused

Fans have branded James Blunt a "legend" following his "hilarious interview." The...
2 hours ago
Victoria Beckham gives shout-out to Deepika for rocking her look

Deepika Padukone is presently promoting Gehraiyaan, her forthcoming flick. Not only has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit
11 mins ago
Ayesha Omar shares beautiful sun-kissed snaps in a traditional Sindhi outfit

Ayesha Omar is one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz...
PSL Points Table 2022
23 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi:  Check the...
Bella Hadid
26 mins ago
Bella Hadid is the new Queen of TikTok

Bella Hadid can officially add TikTok devotee to her widespread portfolio of...
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures
27 mins ago
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures

Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600