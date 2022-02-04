All you need to know about Shaun White and Nina Dobrev dating

Olympian Shaun White surprised the world after he went public with his Vampire Diaries girlfriend, Nina Dobrev.

Dobrev initially declared their romance official on Instagram in May 2020, when she posted a snapshot of the two of them holding scissors and him wearing a “frightened” expression.

Despite making their relationship public in May 2020, the couple had been dating for a month previously.

They met for the first time in 2019 at a Tony Robbins event in Florida, where they both made speeches.

Following the event, the two went to have a bite to eat, when White learned just how well-known Dobrev is.

“I actually didn’t know anything about her,” White told People while talking about their relationship in January 2022.

He then talked about an incident that occurred in the restaurant when the staff members came to take a picture and he thought it was with him.

“Can we get a photo … with her?” the waiters asked the Olympic snowboarder.

“And I was like, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ It was actually really funny,” White continued.

Since then, their association has grown stronger and the two were seen on Instagram together preceding his departure for the 2022 Winter Olympics .

“They are so freaking cute and solid together,” a source told Page Six . “I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now.”

Dobrev has already moved to the next level after she decided to move into White’s Los Angeles home.

“They share so many interests, they’re both driven, they’re both into self-healing and well-being. They’re both very spiritual and motivated,” the friend continued.

“They’ve both worked so hard for so many years to make their own careers, so now they’ve decided that any free minute they get, they spend with each other.”