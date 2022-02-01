All you need to know about the Tinder Swindler on Netflix?

It’s difficult enough to manage dating applications as it is. How can you tell if someone is who they claim to be? Who is telling the truth? Who’s the one claiming to be someone they’re not? What exactly is an axe murderer? It could, after all, be a lot worse. You might be dealing with someone who persuades you to hand over tens of thousands of dollars. That’s the premise of The Tinder Swindler.

The new documentary, which will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, is similar to what would happen if a competitor on Love is Blind turned out to be a con artist.

The movie isn’t only about the crime and the money he stole from the women he swiped right on, though. It’s also about retaliation. The women are refusing to let go of what has happened to them.

Three of the ladies he defrauded appear in the film and discuss what happened to them and how they received their retribution.

What is the backstory behind The Tinder Swindler?

The true-crime film depicts the story about a group of women who met on Tinder a man named Shimon Hayut. He didn’t, however, use his true name. He went by the name Simon Leviev and claimed to be a “diamond tycoon” and the son of Russian-Israeli millionaire Lev Leviev.

This trick was convincing not simply because of the name change. He also employed imposters as aides and business associates, claiming to be a “high-powered CEO” who travelled often.

On the surface, everything appears to be too good to be true, but when you’re yearning for love, too good to be true might feel all too real. He had stolen hundreds, if not millions, of cash from them by the conclusion of the relationship.

To persuade them to give him the money, he would first lavish them with presents and trips paid for the money he had obtained from a previous fraud. When he ran out of money, he started asking the woman he was with for loans.

Shimon, on the other hand, seemed to have never heard the expression “lady scorned.” Because three of the ladies he stole from banded together to bring him down, and we can now all see it on Netflix.

