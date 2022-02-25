Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Amar Khan faces severe flak over backless blouse & revealing saree

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 12:18 pm
Amar Khan backlash
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Pakistani actress Amar Khan, who was dressed to the nines at the trailer launch of her first rom-com feature film Dum Mastam last night, is receiving much hate for wearing a revealing saree at the event.

The netizens have a lot to say about the viral pictures of Amar Khan. They are of the viewpoint that her saree look was too ‘revealing’ and ‘bold’.

Here are the pictures:

Amar Khan bold saree look

Amar Khan bold saree look

Amar Khan bold saree

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the Qayamat star and directed demeaning remarks towards her whilst slamming the Khan’s wardrobe choice.

Amar Khan receives backlash for backless blouse

Amar Khan receives backlash for backless blouse Amar Khan receives backlash for backless blouse

Amar Khan receives backlash for backless blouse

Also Read: Actress Amar Khan receives flak over indecent dance moves

Apart from critics, Amar stole the spotlight with her sizzling looks wearing a see-through red saree.

Despite the backlash, some netizens congratulated the actress for her upcoming project, with ace actor Imran Ashraf in the lead role.

Dum Mastam is a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions director by Ehtesham Uddin. After numerous delays, the film will be released in theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the work front, she garnered praise for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

 

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Hania Aamir pens a motivational note for the innocent eccentric people

Hania Aamir, one of the talented Pakistani actresses, is quite popular for...
3 hours ago
Hilary Duff responds to backlash for risking her daughter without a car seat

Famed American actress Hilary Duff has finally addressed the online hate she...
12 hours ago
Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

Sean Penn is now in Ukraine filming events for a future documentary....
12 hours ago
Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event

Sharna Burgess is beaming as a soon-to-be mother! The Dancing with the...
12 hours ago
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after he deletes his Instagram account

Kanye West scored a minor victory in his one-sided spat with Pete...
12 hours ago
Kanye West has found a new Kim Kardashian to date

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new rumoured lover, resembles Kim Kardashian. As she...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kendall Jenner panic attacks
1 min ago
Kendall Jenner recalls how her habit of writing diary helped quell ‘panic attacks’

Famed supermodel Kendall Jenner got candid about how she coped with mental...
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths
13 mins ago
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours,...
Malaika Arora thigh-high slit dress
19 mins ago
Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a strange thigh-high slit dress

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Malaika Arora,...
52 mins ago
Imran Khan invites Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government wants to open...
Adsence Ad 300X600