Amar Khan faces severe flak over backless blouse & revealing saree

Pakistani actress Amar Khan, who was dressed to the nines at the trailer launch of her first rom-com feature film Dum Mastam last night, is receiving much hate for wearing a revealing saree at the event.

The netizens have a lot to say about the viral pictures of Amar Khan. They are of the viewpoint that her saree look was too ‘revealing’ and ‘bold’.

Here are the pictures:

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the Qayamat star and directed demeaning remarks towards her whilst slamming the Khan’s wardrobe choice.

Apart from critics, Amar stole the spotlight with her sizzling looks wearing a see-through red saree.

Despite the backlash, some netizens congratulated the actress for her upcoming project, with ace actor Imran Ashraf in the lead role.

Dum Mastam is a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions director by Ehtesham Uddin. After numerous delays, the film will be released in theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the work front, she garnered praise for her performance in the drama serial Baddua opposite Muneeb Butt.

