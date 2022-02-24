Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, with a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions, starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, has its trailer launch today. The upcoming film’s leading couple, with their director Ehtesham Uddin, spotted dressing in their nines.

It suffered the same fate as many other films in the last two years. After numerous delays and promises of a release date, the actor-turned-film producer promises that the film will be released in theatres this Eid.

For the event, the Baddua actress donned a red see-through saree and stole the spotlight with her sizzling looks. Check it out!

On the other hand, the Raqs-e-Bismil actor spotted with his wife, Kiran Ashfaq.

Last year, Siddiqui expressed his excitement for the film’s debut by sharing the film’s poster.

“Have waited with baited breath to unveil the fresh from the oven poster of my first 70mm baby, Dum Mastam. It is a beautiful creation of our hard work and heart work,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

“A big thank you to the entire team of Dum Mastam: writer, actors, director, ADs, choreographer, technicians, costume designer, lyricists, music directors, editors, cinematographer, foley, background score guys, sound recording team, spot boys, and the chaiwalas who kept us awake at ungodly hours. Also, our official hospitality partners, Pearl Continental and Marriott. Special mention Bilal for this very sprightly, very colourful poster and Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for gracing the film with his first ever cameo,” he added.

Watch the trailer launch event of the film here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dummastamthefilm (@dummastamthefilm)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com