Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:15 pm
Amar Khan at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam'

Amar Khan at the trailer launch of ‘Dum Mastam’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, with a perfect blend of love, laughter, music, and emotions, starring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf, has its trailer launch today. The upcoming film’s leading couple, with their director Ehtesham Uddin, spotted dressing in their nines.

It suffered the same fate as many other films in the last two years. After numerous delays and promises of a release date, the actor-turned-film producer promises that the film will be released in theatres this Eid.

For the event, the Baddua actress donned a red see-through saree and stole the spotlight with her sizzling looks. Check it out!

On the other hand, the Raqs-e-Bismil actor spotted with his wife, Kiran Ashfaq.

Last year, Siddiqui expressed his excitement for the film’s debut by sharing the film’s poster.

“Have waited with baited breath to unveil the fresh from the oven poster of my first 70mm baby, Dum Mastam. It is a beautiful creation of our hard work and heart work,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

“A big thank you to the entire team of Dum Mastam: writer, actors, director, ADs, choreographer, technicians, costume designer, lyricists, music directors, editors, cinematographer, foley, background score guys, sound recording team, spot boys, and the chaiwalas who kept us awake at ungodly hours. Also, our official hospitality partners, Pearl Continental and Marriott. Special mention Bilal for this very sprightly, very colourful poster and Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for gracing the film with his first ever cameo,” he added.

Watch the trailer launch event of the film here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dummastamthefilm (@dummastamthefilm)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

13 mins ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton have confirmed an ambitious international tour to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee

Next month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on an...
18 mins ago
Report: Prince William paid a visit to the UK's top secret department just hours before Russia launched an attack on Ukraine

Prince William, the Queen's grandson, is said to have visited the UK's...
34 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz's stunning outfit at the premiere of 'The Batman' captivates audiences

Zoe Kravitz was nothing short of a vision with her latest appearance...
40 mins ago
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his 'Stamina’

BOL Entertainment host Mathira feels Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has the strength...
53 mins ago
Alizeh Shah shameful video viral with makeup artist

Alizeh Shah is a gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television...
54 mins ago
With his move to the United States, Prince Andrew may steal a page from Meghan Markle's book

Following his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew may be aiming...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures
9 seconds ago
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame...
Camilla
2 mins ago
When she becomes Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall promises to honour her heartfelt commitment

The Duchess of Cornwall has pledged to continue supporting victims and survivors...
PZ vs IU
4 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United in...
Queen Elizabeth
8 mins ago
How to Get Tickets to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace

The BBC has revealed fascinating details about a national ballot in which...
Adsence Ad 300X600