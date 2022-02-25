Amar Khan or Aima Baig, who stole the show in a red-hot saree?

From Amar Khan’s trailer launch to Aima Baig’s sister’s nikkah, these two gorgeous divas have stolen the spotlight in this versatile red saree. The Baddua actress, who was dressed to the nines at the trailer launch of her first rom-com feature film, Dum Mastam, last night, donned a red see-through saree and flaunted her beauty with glam. Read more: Amar Khan faces severe flak over backless blouse & revealing saree

On the other hand, the singing sensation donned the same saree at her sister’s nikkah ceremony. She enhanced her look with a shawl wrapped around her hands. In terms of accessories, the Malang singer glams up with a golden tuck-off earpiece.

