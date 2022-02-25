Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 03:23 pm
Amna Ilyas draws intense criticism over bold statement

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, has once again welcomed critics to criticize her after she delivered a bold statement.

Amna turned to her Instagram a few days back and posted a stunning portrait of herself all glammed up in a sizzling black outfit with a beverage in her hand and took her bluntness to another level with a bold caption.

“If someone drunk texts you, appreciate it, they are thinking of you when they can barely think straight,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the Baaji star and directed demeaning remarks towards her as she hinted towards normalizing drinking that is prohibited in Islam.

Amna Ilyas draws criticism

Also Read: Amna Ilyas explores herself as ‘not lesbian’

Earlier, rumours were speculated about Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood parting ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media. She also shared her thoughts about her personal life in the interview.

Amna is considered one of the top models in Pakistan and had also bagged the ‘Model of the Year’ award. She even appeared as a judge in the beauty competition Veet Miss Super Model.

The 34-year-old made her debut in the hit 2013 film Zinda Bhaag featuring Bollywood legend Nasiruddin Shah. She also showcased her acting skills in hit films like Saat Din Mohabbat InReady Steady No and Baaji.

