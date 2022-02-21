Amna Ilyas explores herself as ‘not lesbian’

Model and actress Amna Ilyas spilt the beans about her personal and professional life and also expressed her views over the backlash she usually receives online.

The Baaji star sat down for a fun interview with Voice Over Man aka Wajahat Rauf and clarified about the confused sexual orientation.

On being asked about being confused about her sexual exposure, Amna Ilyas stated that she has now understood that she ‘is not a lesbian and is very much interested in men’.

Also, rumours were speculated about Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood parting ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media. She also shared her thoughts about her personal life in the interview.

Amna is considered one of the top models in Pakistan and had also bagged the ‘Model of the Year’ award. She even appeared as a judge in the beauty competition Veet Miss Super Model.

The 34-year-old made her debut in the hit 2013 film Zinda Bhaag featuring Bollywood legend Nasiruddin Shah. She also showcased her acting skills in hit films like Saat Din Mohabbat In, Ready Steady No and Baaji.