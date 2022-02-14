Amna Ilyas heats up the temperature in a pink bodycon

Amna Ilyas is one of the top models in the fashion industry, who is popularly known for her bold and blunt personality. Recently, she set the internet on fire with her latest bold picture.

The 34-year-old model also worked in a number of Pakistani films, such as Baaji, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, and many more. Amna is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress dropped her sizzling pictures wearing a candy pink bodycon and flaunting her toned body.

“When the elevator door opens but you’re nowhere near ready to make that filmy entrance you had in mind!!” Amna captioned her post.

Check it out!

