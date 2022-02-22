Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:00 pm
Amna Ilyas receives trolls over her "alcohol" promoting picture

Actress and model Amna Ilyas is known for her outspoken and fashion statements. The supermodel-turned-actress frequently finds herself in hot water. She’s back, taking over the internet with another strong remark!

The model-turned-actress is also a fitness fanatic who frequently shares her workout routine with her admirers and following. Taking to Instagram, the fashion queen shared some hot snaps from her recent shoot in an all-black elegant ensemble with the comment.

“If someone drunk texts you, appreciate it, they are thinking of you when they can barely think straight.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

This daring caption aroused outrage among netizens, who began slamming her with nasty comments. Take a look at some of the responses to her post below.

