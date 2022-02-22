Amna Ilyas receives trolls over her “alcohol” promoting picture
Actress and model Amna Ilyas is known for her outspoken and fashion statements. The supermodel-turned-actress frequently finds herself in hot water. She’s back, taking over the internet with another strong remark!
The model-turned-actress is also a fitness fanatic who frequently shares her workout routine with her admirers and following. Taking to Instagram, the fashion queen shared some hot snaps from her recent shoot in an all-black elegant ensemble with the comment.
“If someone drunk texts you, appreciate it, they are thinking of you when they can barely think straight.”
View this post on Instagram
This daring caption aroused outrage among netizens, who began slamming her with nasty comments. Take a look at some of the responses to her post below.
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news