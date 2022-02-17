Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:20 pm
Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait

Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, well known for her bold appearances in photoshoots, has also worked in a number of Pakistani films and is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her picture wearing a black crop top and matching black pants and styled her look with a black and golden belt. In terms of accessories, she wears golden necklaces and ear studs.

Read more: Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot!

For makeup, she gave herself smokey eyes and nude lips. She left her hair open in a volumized blowdry and posed for a camera like a true diva.

“Not fragile like a flower. Fragile like a bomb!!!” Amna captioned her post.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

46 mins ago
Daniel Craig Remembers a Time When Queen Elizabeth "Cracked a Joke About Me": 'Very Funny,' she says.

When Queen Elizabeth made Daniel Craig the butt of a joke, he...
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan wishes Happy Birthday to husband Danish Taimoor in an adorable post

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s...
2 hours ago
During a royal engagement, Queen Elizabeth joked that she "can't move."

According to Reuters, Britain's Queen Elizabeth joked to members of the royal...
2 hours ago
According to Meghan Markle's friend, Prince Andrew is 'taking no responsibility' in the aftermath of the settlement

Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle's royal author friend, has accused Prince Andrew of...
2 hours ago
Aima Baig slays in a black ribbed cut-out midi bodycon

Pakistan’s singing sensation, Aima Baig, is nothing short of a vision of...
2 hours ago
Ariana Grande shares intimate pictures with husband Dalton Gomez

On Wednesday, Ariana Grande gave her fans a rare glimpse inside her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Jake Gyllenhaal
22 mins ago
Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses His Relationship with Jeanne Cadieu: ‘We’re Family in a Lot of Ways,’

Jake Gyllenhaal is speaking up about his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu. The...
Shakira
31 mins ago
Shakira Makes Light of Wearing a “Muzzle” While Sharing Proud Moment from Son’s Karate Tournament

Whenever, whenever — Shakira can't stop beaming with pride as a mother!...
Kristen Stewart
39 mins ago
‘We Discovered a Superbrain,’ Kristen Stewart says of her screenwriter fiancée Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is juggling work and pleasure with ease. In Vanity Fair's...
Daniel Craig
46 mins ago
Daniel Craig Remembers a Time When Queen Elizabeth “Cracked a Joke About Me”: ‘Very Funny,’ she says.

When Queen Elizabeth made Daniel Craig the butt of a joke, he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600