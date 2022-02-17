Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, well known for her bold appearances in photoshoots, has also worked in a number of Pakistani films and is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her picture wearing a black crop top and matching black pants and styled her look with a black and golden belt. In terms of accessories, she wears golden necklaces and ear studs.

Read more: Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot!

For makeup, she gave herself smokey eyes and nude lips. She left her hair open in a volumized blowdry and posed for a camera like a true diva.

“Not fragile like a flower. Fragile like a bomb!!!” Amna captioned her post.

Take a look: