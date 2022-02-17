Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait
Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, well known for her bold appearances in photoshoots, has also worked in a number of Pakistani films and is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.
Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her picture wearing a black crop top and matching black pants and styled her look with a black and golden belt. In terms of accessories, she wears golden necklaces and ear studs.
For makeup, she gave herself smokey eyes and nude lips. She left her hair open in a volumized blowdry and posed for a camera like a true diva.
“Not fragile like a flower. Fragile like a bomb!!!” Amna captioned her post.
Take a look:
