Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:32 pm
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s relationship takes a new turn!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s sweet moments together

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for quite some time, despite the fact that the two have stayed tight-lipped about the rumors.

The rumored lovebirds are frequently seen together and often remark on one other’s social media postings. The connection that can be seen between the suspected love birds in the inside photos will melt your heart.

Ananya and Ishaan were photographed together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday event, and the chemistry that can be seen between the supposed love birds in the inside photos will melt your heart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Ananya and Ishaan can be seen standing together in one of the photos, with the Dhadak actor wrapping his arms over Gehraiyaan’s shoulder. We can see Shahid standing with the suspected pair in one of the photos.

