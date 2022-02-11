Ananya Panday opens up on overwhelming response from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday was the talk of the town at all times. When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, the actress, who is usually active on social media and can’t get enough of it, is leaving no stone unturned which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

Opening up about the film’s response, Ananya shares, “The response to the film has been so overwhelming and gratifying. I have been getting so many messages and calls since last night. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. I’m glad that so many people have resonated with Tia in such a big way.”

Ananya has been seen in a bright, full-of-life avatar since her acting debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, followed by Pati Patni, Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli.