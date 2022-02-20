Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:37 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:37 pm
Deepika Padukone

Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after a nearly two-year hiatus, but she has created an as significant stir with her latest OTT release.

Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews, but she has been showered with praise from all corners. In Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age drama, which premiered to critical acclaim, the actress gave a subtle and layered performance as Alisha.

Ananya shared a lot of amusing details about the Gehraiyaan group during her interview, especially during the “who’s most likely to” game. The first question posed to Ananya was who was most likely to make it to the date night sets.

When asked who was the bigger foodie on the sets. Without hesitation, Ananya crowned Deepika as the biggest foodie out of the lot. She said, ‘She used to order food for all of us and she is a big foodie.’

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.

Read More

19 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...
27 mins ago
Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring

Aiman and Minal, the celebrity twin sisters who launched their clothing brand,...
29 mins ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India's most...
40 mins ago
Karisma Kapoor's recent selfie makes you fall in love with her!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most fashionable sisters,...
41 mins ago
Prince Andrew might receive £7 million if he is forced to give up his 31-bedroom royal home

According to a 2005 National Audit Office study, Andrew is unable to...
51 mins ago
Kate Middleton's amazing answer to being misidentified as Prince William's personal assistant

Kate Middleton was reportedly asked if she was her husband Prince William's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China's first Japanese skiing coach watches Beijing Winter Olympics with mixed feelings
2 mins ago
China’s first Japanese skiing coach watches Beijing Winter Olympics with mixed feelings

NOZAWA, Japan, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Hiroaki Kono felt it hard to...
Lindsey Pearlman
7 mins ago
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Found Dead 

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress renowned for her roles in television shows such...
Inzamam-ul-Haq
10 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘Action should be taken against players who are involved in such kinds of baseless allegations,’ says Inzamam-ul-Haq

PSL 7: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that players who make false...
Kris Jenner
13 mins ago
Kanye West claims Kris Jenner’s ‘godless’ boyfriend turned Kim Kardashian into a ‘liberal.’

Kanye West has accused Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, of manipulating the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600