Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres after a nearly two-year hiatus, but she has created an as significant stir with her latest OTT release.

Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews, but she has been showered with praise from all corners. In Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age drama, which premiered to critical acclaim, the actress gave a subtle and layered performance as Alisha.

Ananya shared a lot of amusing details about the Gehraiyaan group during her interview, especially during the “who’s most likely to” game. The first question posed to Ananya was who was most likely to make it to the date night sets.

When asked who was the bigger foodie on the sets. Without hesitation, Ananya crowned Deepika as the biggest foodie out of the lot. She said, ‘She used to order food for all of us and she is a big foodie.’

Gehraiyaan is a modern love drama directed by Shakun Batra, best known for his work on Kapoor and Sons. Deepika plays Alisha, Dhairya plays Karan, Ananya plays Tia, Tia’s cousin, and Siddhant plays Zain, Tia’s fiance.

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention.