Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her ‘girl crush’

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful greeting. On her Instagram Stories, Ananya posted a mirror photo of Sanya and labeled the birthday girl to be her “girl crush.”

Sanya Malhotra responded to Ananya’s wish by re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories along with the message, “@ananyapanday you cutie! Thank you,” and added heart emojis.

Sanya’s birthday fell on the same day as the premiere of her new Zee5 film Love Hostel, a romantic thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

The actor previously told Mid-Day that she is very excited about the coincidence as it feels like a “gift from the universe”. “Basically (it’s a gift) from Red Chillies, Shankar Sir (director Shankar Raman) and Drishyam (Drishyam Films), that they are releasing it on my birthday,” she had said.