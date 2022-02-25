Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:22 pm
Ananya Pandey wishes Sanya on her birthday, calls her ‘girl crush’

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 06:22 pm
Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey wished Sanya Malhotra on her birthday

Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra a happy 30th birthday with a beautiful greeting. On her Instagram Stories, Ananya posted a mirror photo of Sanya and labeled the birthday girl to be her “girl crush.”

Sanya Malhotra responded to Ananya’s wish by re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories along with the message, “@ananyapanday you cutie! Thank you,” and added heart emojis.

Sanya Malhotra responds to Ananya Pandays birthday message.

Sanya’s birthday fell on the same day as the premiere of her new Zee5 film Love Hostel, a romantic thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

The actor previously told Mid-Day that she is very excited about the coincidence as it feels like a “gift from the universe”. “Basically (it’s a gift) from Red Chillies, Shankar Sir (director Shankar Raman) and Drishyam (Drishyam Films), that they are releasing it on my birthday,” she had said.

