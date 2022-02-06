Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:54 pm
Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl to bring attention to their suffering.

Angelina Jolie wants her fans and followers to be aware of the condition of young girls in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, so she shared a poignant letter from one of them.

Jolie, who is well-known for her humanitarian activities, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a touching letter from a young Afghan woman who had written to her.

Jolie blurred parts of the letter in her post to protect the woman’s identity, captioning it, “A young woman in #Afghanistan wrote me this letter.” I’m concealing her identify, but she hasn’t been able to return to school since the Taliban took over.”

“Now, with women being jailed simply for participating in peaceful protests, she writes, “I might never be able to go outside again, or even talk as a female,” Jolie explained.

The actress, 46, then released another excerpt from the letter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

“I believe that women have no right to speak or to have their voices heard.”

“Women’s rights are taken away from them, and they are not permitted to do anything in the country,” the girl wrote, recounting an incident that had particularly affected her.

“A few weeks ago, when the Taliban detained two women who raised their voices to demand women’s rights and freedom, I just felt, this is the end, and I might never be allowed to go outdoors again, or even talk as a girl.”

“Please track what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being seized from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappeared, and new restrictions on the freedom of women and girls are being imposed day by day,” Jolie said in her post “She penned something.

“”Please assist guarantee they are not forgotten,” Jolie concluded.

Jolie has previously worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has done considerable humanitarian work for Afghan refugees.

