Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams of exploiting her friendship for power: ‘Fleeting celebrity!’

Anna Sorokin accuses her former friend Rachel Williams of “trying to cash in” on passing stardom for the sake of “a few minutes of glory.”

According to Newsweek, Sorokin issued her declaration in the form of a written admittance, which stated, “I’ve kept silent about this for years.”

“However, after witnessing Rachel steadfastly refuse to move on from her faked trauma for the previous two weeks, ever bold and unchallenged, while appearing on every show that will have her, I thought- now I have to.” And if necessary, I will.”

“I know That seems crazy, considering Rachel’s current public crusade in which she accuses everyone who isn’t aligned with her picture of self as a mistreated victim yearning for justice of ‘glorifying crime’ and ‘providing a platform to a scam,” she added.

Williams was also accused of spending the “previous three years discussing and writing about me, reading and studying my interviews, taking angry notes, [and] looking for anything to get outraged about.”

“Find yourself someone who is as committed to you as Rachel is to my Twitter.”

“Don’t you just love the irony of watching Rachel DeLoache Williams constantly adjust her (very) flexible moral standards depending on the protective amount of $ she stands to profit based on the latest twists in the tale of her ‘unfortunate’ association with me?”

“BEFORE she epically embarrassed herself during my trial and before Netflix forever celebrated her (very accurate) total Karen image, her moral compass deemed it acceptable to suggest we write a book together.”

The last few parts of her statement even went as far as to accuse Williams of “attempt[ing] to sell her white woman tears… while continuing to shamelessly exploit her connection to me.”