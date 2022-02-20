Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:11 pm
Anoushey Ashraf responds to backlash for not doing Khalil Ur Rehman project 

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 11:11 pm
Anoushey Ashraf, a VJ, and actress, responded to the backlash she received after saying she would not do a Khalil Ur Rehman project even if paid 50 lakhs.

She recently appeared in an interview on the Tabish Hashmi show, “To Be Honest” and her clip went viral on social media.

During the interview, the host asked, “If someone offers you 25-30 lac per day for the Khalilur Rehman drama, then what will you do? In response, the VJ replied, “I am not going to do that. I don’t want to do his projects.”

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaIEvLKpwRi/

After facing criticism for her statement she took to social media and clear her side of the story. In the comment section she said:

Khalil Ur Rehman is an acclaimed drama writer and is also known for his short-tempered nature and misbehaving with any woman who dares to disagree with him. He also achieved another milestone of achievement with his popular blockbuster drama serial, Mere Pas Tum Ho.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

