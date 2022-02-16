Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:57 pm
Anushka Sharma begins preparation for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is getting ready to play in the cricket biopic

Anushka Sharma’s fans were ecstatic when she announced that she will be returning to the big screen in January with Chakda Xpress.

The actress will play Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, according to the film’s first look. Despite the fact that the film has yet to go into production, Anushka has already begun her preparations to look and feel the part. According to a source, Anushka is currently working on improving her fitness and physique in preparation for her role as a fast bowler on screen.

A trade source informed, “If you closely follow Anushka’s social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The source further added that the Netflix film will be grand on scale. “She is also known to transform herself for films and Jhulan is a film that will give us a chance to see a vintage Anushka performance. Anushka doing a film on women’s cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas, makes things all the more exciting,” the source added.

