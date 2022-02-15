Archie and Lilibet are in the company of their royal cousin August in the United States

Princess Eugenie, who was seen with her cousin Prince Harry at the Super Bowl on Sunday, may be celebrating her son August Brooksbank’s birthday with Meghan and Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet.

Eugenie’s husband Jack and Harry’s wife Meghan were not present for the game at SoFi Stadium in California, so it’s conceivable he and son August stayed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s house in Montecito with Archie and Lilibet.

Eugenie openly congratulated the Sussexes on the birth of their baby in June 2021, despite the fact that Lilibet and August are only four months apart in age. “Congratulations, dear cousins… we are overjoyed for you all.” Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at the Super Bowl

The Princess has a tight relationship with Harry and was among the first to learn of his romance with former actress Meghan Markle.

Eugenie and Jack not only married at the same wedding location – St George’s Chapel in Windsor – as Harry and Meghan, but the foursome also had a night out in Toronto.

Meghan described how she and Harry went incognito with Eugenie and Jack to a post-apocalyptic themed Halloween party in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021.

